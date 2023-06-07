Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 3,843 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,982 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.1% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $897,000. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 69,210 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 169,868 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after buying an additional 82,741 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331,488 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,845,000 after buying an additional 124,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,586,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $133,275,000 after buying an additional 745,045 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $126.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 301.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,513,127 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

