Exos TFP Holdings LLC Buys 9,929 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,870 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,929 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $126.61 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.45, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.06 and a 200-day moving average of $99.29.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,513,127 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.52.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

