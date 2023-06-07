Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Datadog worth $16,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the first quarter worth approximately $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 9.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Datadog by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG stock opened at $101.85 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $120.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.21 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Amit Agarwal sold 151,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $11,807,187.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 280,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,775,593.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $5,592,096.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,508,954.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 151,900 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $11,807,187.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 280,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,775,593.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 695,545 shares of company stock worth $55,761,526. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

