Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 95.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,868 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,741 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 24.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.0 %

AMZN stock opened at $126.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 301.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $482,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,542,783.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,513,127. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

