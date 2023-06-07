Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Toast were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Toast by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 252,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 129,654 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Toast by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,249,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,536,000 after buying an additional 551,625 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,780,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Toast by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Toast by 937.3% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 179,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 162,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 5,495 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $97,865.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,734,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,895,772.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toast news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $502,269.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,294,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,710,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 5,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $97,865.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,734,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,895,772.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,394,854 shares of company stock valued at $49,951,460. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toast Price Performance

TOST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Toast from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average is $19.17. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $26.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.22 and a beta of 1.76.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Toast

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Read More

