Amalgamated Bank Purchases 257 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in GoDaddy by 5.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in GoDaddy by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.18 and its 200-day moving average is $75.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $85.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $25,701.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,817.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $25,701.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,817.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $70,830.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,213,915.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,859 shares of company stock worth $977,087. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GDDY. Barclays lowered their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.91.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

