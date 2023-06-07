Amalgamated Bank Purchases 163 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Okta by 394.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,674,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,799 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,133,000. Keenan Capital LLC bought a new position in Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,672,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Okta by 3,773.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 522,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,699,000 after acquiring an additional 508,959 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter valued at $69,245,000. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,184 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $180,136.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,690.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,184 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $180,136.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,690.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,616.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,473 shares of company stock valued at $533,244. 7.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Okta Stock Performance

OKTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Okta from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Westpark Capital began coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Okta from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $72.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.59. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $110.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.