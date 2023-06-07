Amalgamated Bank Has $1.08 Million Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,199 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FBP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

First BanCorp. Trading Up 5.7 %

NYSE FBP opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average is $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.12. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $16.40.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $274.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 35.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First BanCorp.

In other news, Director John A. Heffern purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $34,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,630.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

