Amalgamated Bank Has $1.07 Million Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,641 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 59,250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $671,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $40,232.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,360.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $40,232.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,360.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 5,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $76,794.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,799.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,205 shares of company stock worth $321,515 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEO. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Shares of AEO opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.12. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $17.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.52.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

