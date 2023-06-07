Amalgamated Bank Acquires 664 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sonos were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Sonos during the first quarter worth $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sonos by 2,622.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its position in Sonos by 100.0% during the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $24.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.48.

In other Sonos news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $93,384.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,617.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $93,384.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,617.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Conrad sold 12,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $246,118.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,671 shares in the company, valued at $820,990.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,567 shares of company stock worth $390,083. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SONO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Sonos from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

