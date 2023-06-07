Amalgamated Bank Acquires 124 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,717,000 after buying an additional 707,653 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,925,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,848,000 after acquiring an additional 890,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,511,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 5.0% in the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 790,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,187,000 after purchasing an additional 37,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 768,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,322,000 after purchasing an additional 176,800 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPOT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.38.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $152.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.10. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $157.13.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

