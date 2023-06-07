Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 67,538 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67,538 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GGG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Graco by 18.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Graco by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 74.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 4,830 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $379,348.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,780.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,320 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $1,303,641.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,864.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $379,348.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,780.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,658 shares of company stock worth $5,138,923 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GGG. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $80.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $80.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.88 and its 200 day moving average is $71.05. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.80.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $529.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

