Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,035,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,226,000 after purchasing an additional 428,190 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 110.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 738,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,650,000 after purchasing an additional 387,692 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 139.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 445,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,146,000 after purchasing an additional 259,359 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 385.7% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 203,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,721,000 after acquiring an additional 161,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 539,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 115,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.
Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey
Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 1.7 %
Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $91.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.37. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.18 and a twelve month high of $102.36. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.76.
Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $444.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.96 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 56.41%.
Houlihan Lokey Company Profile
Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.
