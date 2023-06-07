Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,035,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,226,000 after purchasing an additional 428,190 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 110.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 738,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,650,000 after purchasing an additional 387,692 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 139.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 445,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,146,000 after purchasing an additional 259,359 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 385.7% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 203,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,721,000 after acquiring an additional 161,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 539,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 115,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 1.7 %

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $485,495.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $485,495.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $90,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $91.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.37. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.18 and a twelve month high of $102.36. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $444.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.96 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 56.41%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.