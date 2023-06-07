Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Position Raised by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,018 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advantage Solutions were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 4.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 302,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 105.5% during the third quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 205,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 105,500 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 92.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 28,347 shares during the period. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Advantage Solutions from $2.60 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

In related news, CEO David A. Peacock acquired 80,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $126,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,416.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Growe bought 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $71,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 255,436 shares of company stock worth $431,198. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ:ADV opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $696.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.42. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.04 million. Advantage Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 34.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

