Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Trading Down 1.6%

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 25,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 61,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Yangarra Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64.

About Yangarra Resources

(Get Rating)

Yangarra Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.