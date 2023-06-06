Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 16,007 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,007 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SiTime were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 14,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SITM opened at $103.24 on Tuesday. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.10 and a fifty-two week high of $234.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.11 and its 200 day moving average is $112.75.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $38.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SITM shares. Barclays downgraded shares of SiTime from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on SiTime from $140.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiTime has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.83.

In other SiTime news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $57,419.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,135,044.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SiTime news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $57,419.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,135,044.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp /Fi Megachips sold 300,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $34,650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,700,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,891 shares of company stock worth $36,245,168 in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

