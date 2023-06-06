Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 171.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Weatherford International by 64.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Weatherford International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of WFRD opened at $63.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Weatherford International plc has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $70.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 33.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $3,011,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 894,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,103,900.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $3,011,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,909 shares in the company, valued at $53,103,900.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $861,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,616.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Weatherford International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weatherford International plc engages in the provision of equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC) and Production and Intervention (PRI). The DRE segment offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line, and drilling fluids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.