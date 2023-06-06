Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter valued at $570,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the third quarter worth about $222,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 104,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,216 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water in the third quarter valued at about $939,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Middlesex Water from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Middlesex Water from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Middlesex Water Price Performance

In other news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $45,964.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,484 shares in the company, valued at $597,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSEX stock opened at $81.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.12 and a 200-day moving average of $81.47. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $66.51 and a 12-month high of $96.19.

Middlesex Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.58%.

About Middlesex Water

(Get Rating)

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.