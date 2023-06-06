UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Trading Up 1.3%

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.18 and last traded at $31.09. Approximately 36,902 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 24,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.69.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised UPM-Kymmene Oyj from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.37 and its 200-day moving average is $35.08.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

