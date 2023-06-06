UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $599.06.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $498.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $491.52 and a 200-day moving average of $497.47. The stock has a market cap of $463.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $449.70 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Stories

