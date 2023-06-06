United Malt Group (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Stock Price Up 5.8%

United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF – Get Rating) shares rose 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.90. Approximately 652 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 23,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

United Malt Group Trading Up 5.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59.

United Malt Group Company Profile

United Malt Group Limited processes and supplies malt and craft ingredients to brewers, distillers, and food markets in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through Processing and Warehouse & Distribution segments. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of bagged malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts, and related products to craft brewers.

