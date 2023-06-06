Uniphar (LON:UPR) Shares Up 0.4%

Uniphar plc (LON:UPR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 285.30 ($3.55) and last traded at GBX 279 ($3.47). 14,409 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 20,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 278 ($3.46).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniphar in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Uniphar alerts:

Uniphar Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 268.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 281.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.55. The stock has a market cap of £761.73 million, a P/E ratio of 1,860.00 and a beta of 0.75.

About Uniphar

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uniphar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniphar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.