UiPath Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PATH)

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2023

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATHGet Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 37,453 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 343% compared to the typical volume of 8,463 call options.

UiPath Price Performance

NYSE:PATH opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. UiPath has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average of $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of -45.14 and a beta of 0.69.

UiPath (NYSE:PATHGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.14 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 21.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at UiPath

In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 407,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,929,006.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $678,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,319,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,371,104.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 407,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,006.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,546 shares of company stock worth $2,531,628 in the last three months. 31.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PATH shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

About UiPath

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.