UiPath Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PATH)

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 37,453 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 343% compared to the typical volume of 8,463 call options.

UiPath Price Performance

NYSE:PATH opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. UiPath has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average of $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of -45.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.14 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 21.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at UiPath

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 407,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,929,006.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $678,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,319,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,371,104.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 407,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,006.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 154,546 shares of company stock worth $2,531,628 in the last three months. 31.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PATH shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

About UiPath

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.