Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,506 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 6.2% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $39,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its stake in Microsoft by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 33,738 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 13,662 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 35,346 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V raised its stake in Microsoft by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 97,684 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,427,000 after purchasing an additional 41,505 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B raised its stake in Microsoft by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 40,122 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 254,180 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $60,958,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $335.94 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $338.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $303.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $325.00 to $347.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.72.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.