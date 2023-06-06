Synergy Asset Management LLC Purchases 39,473 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,892 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 39,473 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.8% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $125.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 298.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $482,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,301 shares in the company, valued at $68,542,783.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,513,127 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.52.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

