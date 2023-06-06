SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Up 1.5%

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) shot up 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.41. 785,574 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,887,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

SmileDirectClub Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $162.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $119.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.28 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SmileDirectClub

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmileDirectClub

In other news, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,798,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,550.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 47,993 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 75,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 26,477 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

