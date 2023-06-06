Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,419 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.2% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.52.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,881,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,513,127. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $125.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 298.33, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

