Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) SVP Stephen H. Kay Sells 754 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $45,285.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,235.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Roku Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ROKU opened at $60.92 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $105.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.44.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative net margin of 21.23% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Roku from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

About Roku

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.