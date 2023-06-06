Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) SVP Stephen H. Kay Sells 1,397 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $83,037.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,644.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Roku Stock Performance

ROKU stock opened at $60.92 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $105.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.44.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative net margin of 21.23% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 49.3% during the first quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROKU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.