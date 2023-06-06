Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CAO Matthew C. Banks Sells 1,614 Shares of Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $97,517.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,774 shares in the company, valued at $288,445.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Roku Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $60.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.44. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $105.85.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Roku

ROKU has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Roku from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Roku from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Roku from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the first quarter worth $955,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Roku by 45.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Roku by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,806,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Roku by 32.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 8.6% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.