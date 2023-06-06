Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Rating) traded down 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $319.00 and last traded at $319.00. 1,935 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 7,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $320.93.

Roche Stock Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $309.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.71.

Roche Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roche Holding AG is a research healthcare company. It operates through the Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics segments. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.