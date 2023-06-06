Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 78,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 37,152 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,288,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after acquiring an additional 758,155 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 243,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on HOOD shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.10. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $12.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average is $9.27.

In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 92,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $836,072.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,005,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,070,061. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 92,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $836,072.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,005,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,070,061. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $811,663.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,032,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,054,728.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 418,206 shares of company stock worth $3,934,893. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.