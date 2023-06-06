Reviewing Pagaya Technologies (PGY) and Its Rivals

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) is one of 82 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Pagaya Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pagaya Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagaya Technologies 0 4 2 0 2.33 Pagaya Technologies Competitors 284 1185 1564 55 2.45

Pagaya Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $3.64, indicating a potential upside of 193.68%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 35.55%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pagaya Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagaya Technologies -42.32% -8.02% -5.81% Pagaya Technologies Competitors -199.56% -34.66% -11.35%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pagaya Technologies $748.93 million -$302.32 million -2.53 Pagaya Technologies Competitors $2.91 billion $463.33 million -0.89

Pagaya Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pagaya Technologies. Pagaya Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 7.89, meaning that its stock price is 689% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pagaya Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 6.41, meaning that their average stock price is 541% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.6% of Pagaya Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pagaya Technologies rivals beat Pagaya Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

