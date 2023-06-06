Relief Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Shares Down 11.3%

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 11.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $3.73. 18,583 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 393% from the average session volume of 3,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16.

About Relief Therapeutics

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, a biopharmaceutical company, provides patients with therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet medical need in Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company focuses on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical use and either initial human activity or efficacy data or a strong scientific rationale.

