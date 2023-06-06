Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in APi Group were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in APi Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,733,000 after purchasing an additional 169,647 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in APi Group by 447.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 50,338 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in APi Group by 489.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 714,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after purchasing an additional 593,739 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in APi Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 415,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,154,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APi Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.05, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.54. APi Group Co. has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $24.49.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on APi Group from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised APi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on APi Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 57,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $1,302,459.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,791,176.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 19,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $454,675.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,390,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,836,400.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 57,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $1,302,459.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,500,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,791,176.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

