Prudent Investors Network Inc. Has $6.48 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Prudent Investors Network Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,028 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.1% of Prudent Investors Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Prudent Investors Network Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,776,420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $233,219,000 after purchasing an additional 62,584 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 18,865 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 66,396 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,577,000 after buying an additional 13,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,445,146 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $373,393,000 after buying an additional 401,562 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.52.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,513,127 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $125.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

