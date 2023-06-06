Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Trading Down 5.1%

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.18 and last traded at $4.26. 67,528 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,589,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Progenity Stock Down 5.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $784.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58.

Get Progenity alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progenity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progenity by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,155,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 367,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Progenity by 324.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 439,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 335,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Progenity in the first quarter worth about $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. The company develops targeted oral delivery of biotherapeutics, including PGN-600, an orally delivered liquid formulation of tofacitinib for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and PGN-001, an orally delivered variant of adalimumab for the treatment of ulcerative colitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.