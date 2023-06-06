Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 6.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in ImmunityBio by 168.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in ImmunityBio by 11.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ImmunityBio by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBRX opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.60. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $7.80.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of ImmunityBio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

In other ImmunityBio news, Director Michael D. Blaszyk acquired 71,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $197,766.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,766.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Owen Brennan acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $70,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Blaszyk bought 71,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $197,766.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,766.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

