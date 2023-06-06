PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 148 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fox Factory by 2,515.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Fox Factory by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOXF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.80.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $58,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,567. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fox Factory stock opened at $90.91 on Tuesday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.28 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.88.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.85 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

