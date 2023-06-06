PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 3,180 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Premier were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PINC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier by 25.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Premier by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier by 12.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier by 1,174.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier during the first quarter worth $84,000. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PINC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

Shares of PINC opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $38.98. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

