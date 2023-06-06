PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 692 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in QuidelOrtho by 497.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,082,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,404,000 after acquiring an additional 901,624 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 172.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,799,000 after purchasing an additional 777,187 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 318.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 501,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,857,000 after purchasing an additional 381,846 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,321,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 625,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,577,000 after buying an additional 304,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

QuidelOrtho stock opened at $85.05 on Tuesday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a twelve month low of $66.88 and a twelve month high of $108.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 0.29.

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

