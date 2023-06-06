PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Shares Up 0.2%

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.47. 9,354 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 685% from the average session volume of 1,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.
PHX Energy Services Trading Up 0.2 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38.
PHX Energy Services Cuts Dividend
About PHX Energy Services
PHX Energy Services Corp. engages in the provision of horizontal and directional technology and drilling services. The firm also offers electronic drilling recorder technology and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
