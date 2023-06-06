PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Shares Up 0.2%

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.47. 9,354 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 685% from the average session volume of 1,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

PHX Energy Services Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38.

PHX Energy Services Cuts Dividend

About PHX Energy Services

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1097 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 9.05%. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

(Get Rating)

PHX Energy Services Corp. engages in the provision of horizontal and directional technology and drilling services. The firm also offers electronic drilling recorder technology and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.