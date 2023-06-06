Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Price Target Cut to GBX 780

Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 840 ($10.44) to GBX 780 ($9.70) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
PNN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.92) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pennon Group to a sector perform rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.12) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.19) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,052.50 ($13.08).
Pennon Group Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of PNN opened at GBX 767.50 ($9.54) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4,263.89, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.31. Pennon Group has a 12 month low of GBX 735 ($9.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,076 ($13.38). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 844.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 882.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.07.
Pennon Group Increases Dividend
Pennon Group Company Profile
Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.
