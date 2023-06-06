Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Price Target Cut to GBX 780

Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 840 ($10.44) to GBX 780 ($9.70) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

PNN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.92) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pennon Group to a sector perform rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.12) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.19) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,052.50 ($13.08).

Pennon Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PNN opened at GBX 767.50 ($9.54) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4,263.89, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.31. Pennon Group has a 12 month low of GBX 735 ($9.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,076 ($13.38). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 844.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 882.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.07.

Pennon Group Increases Dividend

Pennon Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 29.77 ($0.37) per share. This is an increase from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $12.96. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22,222.22%.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

