O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $18.20 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,706 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 72,433 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. Dohj LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $660,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,797 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $207,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $125.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.47 and a 200-day moving average of $99.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 298.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.52.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,513,127. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

