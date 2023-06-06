NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating) traded up 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.51. 18,048 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 13,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

NextSource Materials Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. The stock has a market cap of $188.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.00.

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

