Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Shares Down 0.9%

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 5,941,340 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 353% from the average daily volume of 1,311,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MREO. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

