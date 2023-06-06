Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) Shares Down 19.3%

Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF – Get Rating) traded down 19.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.93 and last traded at $7.93. 188 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

Mercialys Trading Down 19.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71.

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on shopping centers and high-street retail assets. At June 30, 2020, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,111 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 182.3 million on an annualized basis. At June 30, 2020, it owned properties with an estimated value of Euro 3.5 billion (including transfer taxes).

