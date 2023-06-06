Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 75,373 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 962,959 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,373 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.2% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $230,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 1,488 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.72.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $335.94 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $338.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $303.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

