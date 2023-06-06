mCloud Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) Shares Down 14%

mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 14% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.50. 463,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 902% from the average session volume of 46,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

mCloud Technologies Trading Down 14.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41.

About mCloud Technologies

(Get Rating)

mCloud Technologies Corp. creates a future with the use of AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Its mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare platform offers complete asset management solutions to three distinct segments: smart buildings, wind energy, and oil and gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for mCloud Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mCloud Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.