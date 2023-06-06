Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO – Get Rating) shares were down 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 24,860 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 126,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Luokung Technology Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luokung Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luokung Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Luokung Technology by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 999,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 120,934 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Luokung Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Luokung Technology by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 5,730,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luokung Technology Company Profile

Luokung Technology Corp. is a graphics data processing technology company, which engages in the provision of interactive location-based services. It provides personalized and specific services to long distance travelers on the train and at the destination. The firm’s products include a location-based service, under the Luokung brand.

